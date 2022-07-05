Check Out This Hidden Boho Boutique At The Trenton Farmers Market

Have you seen this hidden gem at the Trenton Farmers Market?

I was walking about the other day fully prepared to ONLY buy produce and stumbled across the cutest little boho shop.

I honestly had no idea the store was there, but I was glad I went inside and took a look around. I’, all about flowy dresses for the summer so I decided to go in and try a few on.

When you’re looking around, this tiny shop packs a punch.

There’s a lot to look at between the rompers, dresses, skirts, and shorts, this place will have your bohemian-styled self ready for summer.

If I had to compare it to any sort of chain store, it has an East Meets West sort of vibe, which I love.

I went in and tried a few things on and fell in love with the exact dress in this pic and had to buy it.

I tried on a few rompers and because it’s a boutique, there was a little bit of a limited selection of sizes at the moment. Although this was the case, the woman who owns the shop didn’t hesitate for a second and literally ordered me all the clothes I was interested in and told me to come back in a week to come to try them on.

So although the selections may be slim compared to big retail shops, the service I got was unmatched.

I also loved the fact that I was probably the only person I know to buy the clothes because I wasn’t shopping at a Forever 21 or American Eagle.

It’s a little hard to find when you first walk around, but once you do I’m sure you’ll come out with at least one thing.

If you want to shop at this local hidden gem, you can find the Rose Boutique at the Trenton Farmer’s Market located at 960 Spruce St, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648.

5 Highly Rated Blow Dry Bars In Central Jersey The blowout look with curtain bangs is the biggest trend right now. Here are highly rated dry bars in the area that will give you that voluminous blowout you saw on TikTok!