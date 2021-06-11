The 2021 Neshaminy Mall Carnival Schedule is Here

Neshaminy Mall’s Spring Carnival is up and running! Experience the whole shebang of 25 carnival rides, 10-12 games and a bunch of food wagons to tickle your fancy. It all goes down in the parking lot next to Boscov's.

Last year we were deprived of fun outdoor activities such as concerts, festivals and carnivals. So this year they're definitely making it count by bringing more exciting features to the event while still making sure customers feel safe.

I live within walking distance of the Neshaminy Mall and the carnival lights up the entire area with its flashing signs and adventurous rides. I haven't always been much of a fair person. However, because I have had such bad cabin fever, I am looking for any and every excuse to get out the house and interact with other human beings,

According to Neshaminy Mall, parking and admission is free. Mondays through Thursday, unlimited ride wristbands are available for $35. Wristbands can be bought at the event or online, with a discounted price for online purchases. Friday through Sunday, tickets are $1.50 each, $30 for 20 tickets, and $60 for 50 tickets plus one free ride.

The carnival is open from 4-11 pm on Monday -Thursday, 4-11 pm Friday, noon-11 pm Saturday, and noon-10 pm Sunday. The whole things runs until June 20th and hours, rides and prices are subject to change given the weather. Thankfully, the only day that it is supposed to rain within the next week is this upcoming Monday. If I were you, I would head out there this weekend. It's won't be hot and it won't be cold. There is expected to be an overcast with temperatures just right now shorts and a t-shirt. Can't say the same about next weekend. Temperatures are supposed to be in the high 80s with the sun beaming. So don't forget that sunscreen.

To comply with COVID safety guidelines, hand sanitizing stations are placed near rides.

Let the fun begin!