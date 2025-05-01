Heads up if you’ll be in or around Center City in Philadelphia tonight, there will be a LOT of traffic.

In fact, officials are warning locals and commuters to consider avoiding Center City or taking mass transit the avoid the chaos this evening (Thursday, May 1).

Road closures will start around 3:00 p.m. and last for much of the evening rush hour in Philly. Here’s what’s going down.

May Day Marches Will Likely Lead to Traffic Chaos in Center City

A May Day rally and March are planned in Center City Philadelphia this evening (May 1).

It’ll be led by Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders who will be speaking at Philadelphia’s City Hall starting at 4:00 p.m.

Following his address, a march has been planned in the area of JFK Blvd.

It's all been planned by the Philadelphia Council AFL-CIO, NBC Philadelphia reports.

List of Road Closures in Philadelphia for May Day Rally & March

City officials have just released a list of the road closures that we can expect in Philly this evening, and it's massive.

By the way, they're warning us that this list may grow in the coming hours depending on how the crowd evolves.

These closures start around 3:00 p.m. and are expected to last until 6:00 p.m. tonight:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between Juniper Street and 15th Street

North Broad Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Arch Street

Juniper Street between John F. Kennedy Boulevard and Market Street

Even more streets will close at approximately 5:00 p.m. These are expected to last until about 7:00 p.m.

Here's a look at the street closures that will start at 5:00 p.m.:

John F. Kennedy Boulevard between 15th Street to Juniper Street

15th Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to South Penn Square

Market Street from 16th Street to 15th Street

South Penn Square from 15th Street to Juniper Street

South Broad Street from Chestnut Street to South Penn Square

Juniper Street from South Penn Square to John F. Kennedy Boulevard

Market Street from Juniper Street to 13th Street

North Broad Street from John F. Kennedy Boulevard to Vine Street

Includes closures of cross streets

So, yes, pack a lot of extra patience if you’re driving around Center City tonight.