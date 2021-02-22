The Best Margarita Recipe for National Margarita Day

Happy National Margarita Day! I love margaritas and my husband is very passionate about his tequila. It's one of those liquors that his family brings out at every holiday and they take a shot to kick off whatever festivities. I remember one of the first times I was at their house for a barbecue and they whipped out tequila and shot glasses and I was so nervous because I am not a shots kind of girl, but I also wanted them to like me. Total peer pressure, right? Well, I took the shot, it was terrible and I continued this tradition until I told them it was awful for me. They then started pouring me baby shots just so I could be apart of the tradition. My husband started bartending a few years after we started dating and of course I always let him make me drinks, you know so I can make sure they taste okay. Well, even though he no longer works as a bartender, he is still our family bartender.

His margaritas are the bomb. I only drank mango margaritas before I had his "special recipe" because I like sweet drinks and margaritas are kind of sour. However, the way my husband makes them, are fantastic and he adds a special ingredient...amaretto. I know it may seem weird, but it really is a good combination that I highly recommend you add to your next margarita.

Here's the recipe he uses.

1.5 ounces of tequila

.75 ounces of triple sec

.75 ounces of amaretto

5 ounces of sour mix

Shake well and pour over ice into a glass with a salted rim.

Garnish with a lime wedge & enjoy National Margarita Day!