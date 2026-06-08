Hot chicken is very trendy right now. How hot do you like it? If you haven't tried it yet, there's a new hot chicken restaurant opening this week in Langhorne, according to Philly Grub.

Dave's Hot Chicken opens June 12 in Langhorne

Dave's Hot Chicken, located at 360 North Oxford Valley Road, will officially open its doors this Friday, June 12. The menu includes all kinds of chicken...tenders, bites, sliders, and full-sized sandwiches. There's even a no-chicken cauli option. Loaded fries are a big deal at Dave's Hot Chicken. So are the top-loaded shakes and the popular homemade sauces (they're a big seller online).

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Ok, let's talk about the different spice levels for the chicken. How hot will you go? Here's what you're offered at Dave's Hot Chicken, serving Nashville-style chicken: No spice (that's my choice), Lite Mild (I might be ok with that), Mild, Medium, Hot, Extra Hot, and the spiciest choice, Reaper. Yikes.

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Dave's Hot Chicken is open late on Friday and Saturday nights

You'll love the hours. Sunday - Thursday, it's open from 10:30 AM - midnight, and it stays open even later on the weekend, until 2 AM on Friday and Saturday, Dave's After Dark, for when your late-night chicken cravings hit. Sometimes all you need are some nugs. You can check out a menu by clicking here.

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Mercer County's first Dave's Hot Chicken location is in Hamilton Township

Dave's Hot Chicken has become so popular that it's rapidly expanding. The new Langhorne location is at 360 North Oxford Valley Road, where Boston Market used to be. To find more locations, click here. The first Dave's Hot Chicken in Mercer County is right across the river, on Route 33 in Hamilton Township.

Check out the Dave's Hot Chicken website by clicking here.