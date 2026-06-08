This should be quite a sight. The World's Largest Bounce House is coming to the area, according to MONTCO.TODAY. Can you imagine the fun you could have? It's every child's (and young-at-heart adult's) dream come true.

World's largest bounce house coming to Philadelphia June 27 - July 5

The World's Largest Bounce House (with a live DJ inside) is just one of the attractions at The Big Bounce America, coming to The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Fairgrounds from Saturday, June 27th, through Sunday, July 5. It's one of the most popular traveling family attractions in the United States.

READ MORE: Beloved Bucks County ice cream shop reopens under new name

Race through the 900-foot inflatable obstacle course

Get ready for big fun. There's also a 900-foot obstacle course (The Giant), a big foam party, OctoBlast, under a massive Octopus, huge inflatables, live music, food trucks, games, Sport Slam (an interactive sports arena), and more festival-style fun.

Get our free mobile app

The world's largest bounce house stands 32 feet tall

Just how big is this bounce house? It's manmouth. It covers over 24,000 square feet. If you can't get a mental picture of that, it's about the size of six basketball courts. It's a whopping 32-feet tall, which is higher than a three-story building. There are gigantic slides, basketball hoops, climbing towers, ball pits, and interactive games inside. Whoa.

READ MORE: The Juice Pod opens first Bucks County location

The Big Bounce America via Instagram The Big Bounce America via Instagram loading...

If you're nervous about sending your 5-year-old in to bounce with older children or adults, don't be. There will be separate bounce sessions for different age groups, from younger to older, families, and adults.

Sounds like a great way to spend a day or celebrate a special occasion. Don't miss The Big Bounce America, coming to The Greater Philadelphia Expo Center Fairgrounds from Saturday, June 27th, through Sunday, July 5th. For more information, click here.