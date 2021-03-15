The Biggest Oscar Snubs and Surprises This Year

It’s somehow very reassuring that even in a year decimated by a global pandemic, mass closures of movie theaters around the globe, and the delayed releases of dozens of anticipated titles, people are still angry about the Oscars. Some things never change!

In fact, the nature of this very unusual awards season — rendered two months longer than normal in order to accommodate delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic — might have only heightened the intensity of the reactions. (The wild nature of 2020, and the way it upended the usual releases of awards contenders, might have something to do with it too.) Whatever the reason, there were definitely a lot of surprises when the Oscar nominees were announced. Some were pleasant. Some were not. Here are three of the Academy’s most inspired choices, and three of their worst omissions:

Gallery — Every Best Picture Oscar Winner in History: