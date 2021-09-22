The Gorga’s of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Put Their Jersey House Up For Sale
Right now is the time to try and sell your house and cash out. Even celebrities are making the move.
The most recent celebrities to put their house on the real estate market are Melissa and Joe Gorga of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.
We learned from Patch.com that the couple is ready to get rid of their beautiful house in Toms River, New Jersey.
The stunning house is going for $2,450,000. It's a beautiful house with a view of the bay.
It has 7 bedrooms 5 bathrooms and a pool but really it will be better if we show you this celebrity home that is up for sale in the Jersey Shore.