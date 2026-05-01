When I told you the news that the once-popular Candlewyck restaurant in Buckingham Township had closed for good after 60 years, it was reported that a new tenant would be taking over the space with a "new vision for the site." Now, we know what will be moving in.

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Humdoo Ice Cream is moving into the old Candlewyck restaurant in Buckingham

A popular ice cream shop across the river, in Flemington, New Jersey, is expanding and opening a second location there, according to the Patch. It's called Humdoo Ice Cream. The owner, Gabriella Truppi, has signed the lease and is very excited to bring her ice cream to Bucks County.

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Truppi said, "This has been in the works for two years. I looked at so many locations. I’ve come close on many of them. So to be able to announce it, it feels so unreal.” Truppi's opened her Flemington location five years ago.

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Humdoo Ice Cream shop offers 24 handmade flavors and other treats

You'll have 24 handmade hard ice cream flavors to choose from with the most popular flavors being Chocoholic (right up my alley), Lemon Bar, and Campfire S'mores. Other ice cream treats you'll find at Humdoo Ice Cream are milkshakes, fizzies, and ice cream cakes.

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If you're wondering where the name of the shop, Humdoo, came from, it's a cute story. Humdoo is what Truppi's sister called ice cream when she was little. It stuck with her family over the years. Because her sister had food allergies growing up, Humdoo Ice Cream is peanut and tree nut free.

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Humdoo will keep some of the design details of the Candlewyck restaurant

Truppi had never been to the Candlewyck, but loved it right away. "It felt like home to me. I love the character of the place, the brick wall, the fireplace. That will be one of my design focal points. I want to honor what’s already there because I love it so much, she said."

Humdoo Ice Cream in Buckingham hopes to open this summer

The building will be renovated and the doors will hopefully be opening in mid to late summer. To read more about this new project, click here.