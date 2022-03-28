RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice has scary emergency surgery

A scary thing happened to Jersey girl Teresa Giudice Wednesday night. The “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star had to be rushed to the hospital. I think only the lawyer of someone on a reality show of this type would give the following statement…

James Leonard told TMZ Giudice was admitted for a “non-cosmetic” surgery.

“She is recuperating and is looking forward to speedy recovery. She thanks everyone for their prayers and well wishes.”

Apparently, he felt the real news here is that it was NOT cosmetic surgery. But this was actually serious business. An emergency appendectomy. Only a bit over 400 people a year die in the United States from appendicitis, but you have to catch it in time. Once ruptured, the mortality rate is as high as 50%.

The family is grateful she caught it in time. Her daughter Gia posted a hospital gown pic of her mom on Instagram saying, "Such a trooper I love you. Pray for a speedy recovery I love you.”

Teresa Giudice was smarter than me when I was stricken with appendicitis at 43. I was sick from a Friday afternoon during a show but stayed on the air. Went home, got far more ill, and by the next day I played Dr. Google and looked up all my symptoms. It was like I was reading a journal of the last 24 hours. Like I had textbook appendicitis.

Being stubborn I went into denial mode and refused to believe it, and instead of going to the hospital, I went back to bed. Four hours later I went to the hospital and was rushed into emergency surgery late at night. My appendix ruptured mid-surgery and it was a very close call. They said had I waited even one more hour I likely would have died.

Stupid, I know.

Giudice, 49, is from Paterson and has been a reality star on the series since 2009. She sold her home in Towaco not long ago for $2 million and according to nj.com was planning on marrying boyfriend Luis Ruelas this summer. No word if the medical emergency will affect those plans.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

