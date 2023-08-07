One of the best perks of living near or in Philadelphia is that we get to experience some of the super fun pop up events that go on in the city.

If you’re officially over summer and are just ready to do all things Halloween, this pop up is calling your name! I for one am just over summer at this point and am ready for all things spooky season.

The Haunted Tavern via Facebook The Haunted Tavern via Facebook loading...

Bring on the pumpkin spiced lattes, haunted houses and horror movies because I’m ready for it! If you’re anything like me you have to check out this pop up bar event that’s coming to Philly soon.

It’s called The Haunted Tavern and it’s a dark pop-up cocktail experience and it’s starting sooner than you’d think. It’s hosted in one of Philadelphia’s “most haunted venues” and it looks like the perfect place to kick off the start of fall, especially if you’re into spooky season like I am.

Apparently this event isn’t just a bar. It’s an entire cocktail experience so you really are getting a lot for your money.This event is a 4-part interactive cocktail experience that will keep you busy while sipping on some amazing themed cocktails and learning about the haunted side of Philadelphia.

It’s being held on the Gazela Historic Ship which will definitely bring scary vibes to this 1 hour and 30 minute long experience. All guests must be 21+ with a valid photo ID.

The Haunted Tavern his kicking off starting as early as August 17th so you can go on line and find out which dates will be available! I’d recommend to book quickly because this seems to be a popular event. You can see availble times here!

