Are you itching to go away for the weekend to have some fun or just relax a little bit?

I bet I know your answer. Of course you are. Sometimes it feels so good to shake up your routine a little bit. It's so easy to get stuck in a day-in, day-out rut.

Ok, you're ready to go, but where do you go?

You can't go too far away because you only have 2 days to get there, squeeze in as much fun as you can, and get back home because your work week starts again bright and early Monday morning.

Plus, you have to keep cost in mind. Don't you hate that? Haha.

I found the perfect list for you. TimeOut put together a guide to the "Best Weekend Trips in the U.S. for 2024."

Lucky for you, out of the 17 cities that made the list, one of them is in Pennsylvania.

Any guesses?

It's Pittsburgh.

If you are thinking it may be too far of a drive, don't worry, Pittsburgh has an airport. That would be a quick and easy flight, absolutely doable for a weekend.

Here's what TimeOut said about the happening city: "Tucked in the rolling hills of southwestern Pennsylvania, Pittsburgh offers a getaway combining city amenities, lots of green space, and plenty of charm."

I have friends who have kids that go to University of Pittsburgh and they would agree that it's a great city.

The article went on the say, "The city dazzles in the springtime with beautiful parks (meander through Point State Park and visit Blue Slide Park made famous by rapper Mac Miller)."

The city is also home to The Warhol Museum. You can take a ride on the incline to take in the beautiful views. Plus, if you like pickles, check the dates of Picklesburgh, a food festival for those who love pickles.

Sounds great, doesn't it?

Put Pittsburgh on your radar.

To see the rest of the list of great weekend getaways in the U.S., click here.

