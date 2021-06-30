The L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair Coming To Mercer County Park For 10 Days

More summer fun is coming. Now that everything is opening back up we want to make sure we can do everything we missed out on last summer.

Tap Into recently shared the great news that another festival is coming to the Mercer County area for 10 days. The L.E.A.D. FEST State Fair will stop at the Mercer County Park from Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 11.

According to the Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence website, the 10 day long L.E.A.D Fest State Fair will have weekday hours from 5 PM to 11 PM and weekend hours from 1 PM to 11 PM, and July 5th which is considered a holiday from 1 PM – 11 PM.

We learned from the L.E.A.D. website that the L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair is not a free event and it can cost you between $5 and $40 for admission. According to the L.E.A.D website some of the prices may include ride tickets.

At the L.E.A.D Fest State Fair, you will be able to enjoy live music and other entertainment. Here are some of the acts:

Thursday, 7/1: Lovelight

Friday, 7/2: Tequila Rose

Saturday, 7/3: Rock of Ages

Sunday, 7/4: Kindred Spirit

Monday, 7/5: Paul Plumeri Blues Band

Tuesday, 7/6: Cosmic Jerry Band

Wednesday, 7/7: El Ka Bong

Thursday, 7/8: Diamond Eye Jack

Friday, 7/9: B Street Band

Saturday, 7/10: Southern Steel

Sunday, 7/11: Andrew Lobby and Ernie White

The L.E.A.D. Fest State Fair will have a firework display on July 3rd, 4th, and 10th. For ticket purchase you can visit L.E.A.D's website

NOTE: 94.5 PST is not associated with this event in an official capacity. Please contact the event organizers directly for more details.