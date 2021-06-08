The MTV VMA’s Are Coming Back to Brooklyn in September

The MTV Video Music Awards did not take place as it has in the past last year due to the pandemic. The network did things a little differently and had Vanessa Hudgens host a Greatest of All Time special.

Like many awards shows and traditionally events that were canceled, fans were definitely missing the MTV Video Music awards show. It was very exciting when an announcement was made just this morning about this year's MTV Video Music Awards Show as well as a location.

According to multiple media outlets including the New York Post, the show will return on September 12, 2021 and the venue will be the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn. The last time the MTV VMA's were at the Barclay's Center was back in 2013 and I remember that it was very exciting that a famous awards show that so many celebrities go to was within driving distance from New Jersey.

MTV will be celebrating it's 40th anniversary this year, so speculation of a very exciting awards show is swirling around the internet. I would love to see Tiffany Haddish host because I just love her. I would also love to see some reels and highlights of shows in year's past to celebrate the anniversary.

The MTV Video Music Awards haven't announced any performers yet, but being that it is an anniversary show, I hope they have some good artists planned. I would honestly love to see Britney Spears back up on the stage or maybe even Miley Cyrus? I am excited to find out. Hopefully soon.