Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Reacts to Viral Cop Look-Alike

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has seen his look-alike dubbed Dwayne "The Cop" Johnson — and he's just as obsessed as we are!

On Monday (Aug. 31), Johnson tweeted a side-by-side photo of him and his Alabama look-alike, Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields of the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, who went viral last week thanks to his uncanny resemblance to the Hollywood and WWE superstar.

"Oh s---! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service," Johnson tweeted.

"One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your 'Rock stories' because I KNOW you got ‘em," he added, promising to knock one back with his law enforcement "brother" and referencing his brand of tequila, Teremana.

Fields seems to be up for the challenge. The police officer re-eposted The Rock's tweet to his own personal Instagram account.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Office Facebook page also reacted to Johnson's acknowledgement.

"Looks like Dwayne The Rock Johnson is aware of our Lt. Fields," the department wrote. "Hopefully, he'll take us up on our offer to come spend time on patrol with us....and help support Sgt. Chris Dillard's battle with ALS. We're gonna need a bigger Tahoe for these two."

Both Fields and the local police force have been raising funds for their fellow officer who has ALS, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Meanwhile, in new Instagram photos, fans have noticed that Fields has shoulder tattoos that are similar to Johnson's own ink.

Does Fields look more like The Rock than The Rock? Decide for yourself, below!