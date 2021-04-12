The Today Show is Live from Philly All Week

The Today Show is doing LIVE segments all week long right in our backyard, in Philadelphia.

You may not know but, we have a big screen tv in the PST studio, so we can monitor the news...we always like to keep you informed. This morning (Monday, April 12th) we noticed that the Today Show, specifically, Today Show hostess, Sheinelle Jones, is broadcasting from the City of Brotherly Love. How cool. She kicked off a Today Show series called, "Reopening America," traveling from city to city, featuring "the people, places, and things that bring our country’s cities back to life,” Jones said in an article in The Philadelphia Inquirer. Philly is the first stop in the series.

The article also revealed that Sheinelle Jones was a longtime member of the Good Day Philadelphia team. She spent 9 years on the Fox 29 morning show, so this is a homecoming of sorts for her. Jones was also born in Philly, and always looked forward to working in the city again at some point. Jones is quoted in the article as saying, “Obviously, I would always raise my hand when we (The Today Show) look at Philadelphia. I think quite often, when you talk about Philly, people immediately think cheesesteaks and the Liberty Bell, which is great. But there’s so much more that the city has to offer.”

All week, Jones will have guests that represent Philly, and all the good in the city. Some of the confirmed guests are Patti LaBelle, revealing some of her favorite places to get food around the city. Also, Flyers president Valerie Camillo (first female President of the organization) and Ben Miller of South Philly Barbacoa, who turned his restaurant into a Community Kitchen to help feed people during the pandemic. Wow.

It will be exciting to see local sights and people throughout the week. For more details, click here.