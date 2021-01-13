Chris Pratt’s ’The Tomorrow War’ Likely To Be Sold To Amazon

Amazon Studios has its eyes on Skydance’s science fiction film The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt. According to Variety, the movie is rumored to be selling for a hefty $200 million, but no official sale has been made just yet. The Tomorrow War was presented to every major streaming service, including Netflix, who thought the film had “commercial potential.”

The film is set in the future, where an alien invasion threatens to overtake humanity. In a last ditch effort, scientists develop a way to bring back soldiers from the past to help fight the war. Directed by Chris McKay (The LEGO Movie) and written by Zach Dean, The Tomorrow War co-stars Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Keith Powers, Sam Richardson and J. K. Simmons, alongside Pratt in the lead role.

The Tomorrow War was originally slated for a July 2021 release. Paramount, who co-financed the film, originally planned to distribute it as well. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the studio could no longer guarantee a theatrical release. This has been a common trend as of late — streaming services offer a guaranteed platform for movies that theaters simply cannot during a public health crisis.

Amazon has acquired several major movies since the pandemic, including Sacha Baron Cohen’s Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America. The studio also released the critically acclaimed One Night in Miami and Sound of Metal, both of which could be Oscar material. The Tomorrow War is the type of commercial, mainstream project Amazon needs to round out its movie lineup.