Ten years (and counting) made a huge difference for many of the most popular stars of The Voice.

Blake Shelton looks noticeably different, but so do some of country music's most memorable performers. Winners like Cassadee Pope and Danielle Bradbery wore baby faces when they auditioned during their respective seasons.

Since premiering in April 2011, NBC's hit reality show has featured dozens, if not hundreds, of singers, but these are the faces we still see today, including the first cast of judges and host Carson Daly.

Daly and Shelton are the only two to make all 17 seasons of the show (Season 17 ran in Sept. 2019), but Adam Levine — who was much skinnier in 2011 — and Christina Aguilera — who was much sassier — were familiar faces throughout most of the show's early run. Also find a baby-faced RaeLynn and a very Euro version of the Swon Brothers.

See The Voice Stars, Then and Now:

Who is your all-time favorite country singer from The Voice? The show has produced several big winners, including Craig Wayne Boyd and Sundance Head. Hit songwriter Nicolle Galyon was also an early contestant on the show — in fact, she's arguably the most successful contestant to date.

Here Are the 10 Most Successful Country Singers from The Voice: