I love when Hollywood comes to my home state of New Jersey. It's so exciting.

A TV crew was spotted yesterday (Thursday, July 21st) in Holmdel (Monmouth County) filming scenes for The Waking Dead spinoff.

News 12 New Jersey reported that crews were at the Holmdel Motor Inn on Route 35 working on the upcoming series.

If you were in the area and freaked out that you saw a zombie or two, don't worry, it was just for the show. Lol.

The spinoff is called Isle of the Dead. It's set in New York City, so no surprise that they're filming near the Big Apple. No word on where exactly they're filming in New York.

According to Deadline, Isle of the Dead follows Maggie and Negan as they travel into "a post-apocalyptic Manhattan long ago cut off from the mainland. The crumbling city is filled with the dead and denizens who have made New York City their own world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror."

Both Jeffrey Dean Morgan (Negan) and Lauren Cohan (Maggie) will be back for the series and Gaius Charles has signed on as Perlie Armstrong.

Charles has been all over Hollywood starring in various projects like Grey's Anatomy and Friday Night Lights.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan said on Twitter that you're going to love the new series. He said, "Here's what I'll say about #isleofthedead. I'm BEYOND excited. Thrilled to continue this TWD journey as Negan. I can't tell you how excited I am to be working with Lauren Cohan. We've read the season and it's going to blow your minds."

It's going to be a six episode series expected to debut in 2023, so you're going to have to wait a little while longer, but, it sounds like it'll be worth the wait.

Isle of the Dead will be on AMC and AMC+.

