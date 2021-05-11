There’s a Huge Shark Swimming Around the Barnegat Bay

The Asbury Park Press reports that Andromache, a shark that was tagged last year by Ocearch has made her way back to the Jersey Shore near Long Beach Island. Andromache is a great white shark and when she was measured last year, she was almost 11 feet long. She was tagged in 2020 and she has traveled down to Georgia and made her way back to New Jersey according to data collected from her ping. Ocearch uses a Global Shark Tracker to track Andromache's journey as well as other sharks they have tagged.

I am terrified of sharks and always have been, they are terrifying to me. Maybe because I grew up going to the beach my entire life and my brother would tease me and tell me there were sharks in the ocean, it freaked me out. He would even tell me there were sharks in my Aunt's pool. Now, I wasn't stupid enough to fall for that, but there could very well be sharks in the ocean. My Dad has a house on the lagoon and you cannot see your feet one you jump in. It can be so scary because you don't know what is swimming next to you. There is a very low chance that sharks would swim in our lagoon inlets, but I still make sure I float in a tub that has netting in the bottom so a shark doesn't bite my butt as I am floating on the water. I like the idea of sharks being tagged so when they ping in an area that people are swimming, the Ocearch can let us know. I like to be in the know with these things. That way, I'll just stay in my boat instead of swimming.