Great White Surfaces Twice In A Week Off The New Jersey Coast

Simon says he likes the Jersey Shore. Sorry, we couldn't resist. But for the record, Simon is a great white shark who has surfaced several times recently off the New Jersey coast.

We all know that sharks are common out in the waters off of the Jersey Shore, but with technology, we are now able to know about these amazing creatures and their visits near our shores more often.

The organization Ocearch is doing amazing work, and they often report the "pings" of great whites nearby and it is incredible;e to follow

There have been several great whites visiting our waters in recent years, and this time around, our visitor is named Simon.

Here are some details about Simon according to Ocearch. His recent pings in the area were off of Island Beach State Park and then Long Branch during the last few days of April, according to Brick Patch.

Simon has apparently been traveling from south to north along the New Jersey coast for the past few days, and his last reported ping was off the coast of Long Island on May 2nd.

Here are some details about this incredible great white. Ocearch says he is a 9 ' 6" shark that weighs in at 434 pounds and is considered to be a juvenile.

The great white was tagged on December 22, 2022, so now we can track this young shark's journey in the waters of the Atlantic Ocean.

Simon is named after an island off the coast of Georgia, where the organization first met up with him.

