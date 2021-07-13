Meet “Brunswick” And 8 Other Bone Chilling Great White Sharks Who Have Visited Our Jersey Shore
We all know they are out there, but when they start pinging a little too close to us, it becomes real. Do you want to get to know the sharks who have gotten a little too near to us here at the Jersey Shore over the past few years? It is shark week, right? The fact of the matter is we're pretty sure you'd rather meet them here than, well, out there.
So we did a little research and we present to you a look at some of the great white sharks who did their best tourist impersonation and made a visit to, or at least near, the Jersey Shore in the past few years. Remember, a shark's tracker batteries may die, so no recent pings isn't necessarily bad news.
Sharks That Have Come Way Too Close To The Jersey Shore
