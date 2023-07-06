They’re Back! Beware of These Tiny Jellyfish That Pack a Mean Punch at the Jersey Shore

They're baaack! Keep your eyes peeled for these squishy suckers at the shores this summer.

Clinging jellyfish, a tiny invasive species that pack a painful punch are back at the Jersey shores this summer for the 7th year in a row, according to PhillyVoice.

In a press release, NJDEP issued a warning to Jersey shore goers: "The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection reminds the public to be aware of clinging jellyfish, a small jellyfish capable of inflicting an extremely painful sting that is found in some bay and estuarine waters of New Jersey."

Clinging jellyfish are about the size of coin with hair-like stingers. They almost look like a clump of hair with transparent bodies. They like to stay in shallow, slow-moving waters so they can attach themselves to algae and aquatic vegetation, like seagrass, according to NJDEP. Hence the name "clinging" jellyfish.

What happens to me if I get stung by a clinging jellyfish?

People who are stung by clinging jellyfish experience "excrutiating" pain, similar to a "charley horse" all over their body. They can also cause muscle cramps, and sometimes pain won't be felt until hours after being stung.

What should I do if I get stung by a clinging jellyfish?

Here's what NJDEP suggests:

Rinse the area with saltwater and remove any remaining tentacle materials using gloves, a plastic card or a thick towel.

If symptoms persist or pain increases instead of subsiding, seek prompt medical attention.

