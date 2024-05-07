Guy Fieri Spotted At Famous Bar in Manasquan, New Jersey

If you’re a fan of the Food Network then you are automatically a fan of celebrity restaurateur, Guy Fieri. You may know him for his famous spiked bleached hair or his classic button-down flame shirts.

Guy Fieri is a huge name in the food business and is the host of numerous different shows like Guy’s Grocery Games, Tournament of Champions, and of course his most famous TV show to date, Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives.

There have been numerous restaurants in the New Jersey and Pennsylvania area that have been featured on his TV shows, so New Jersey isn’t a foreign land to him. Guy Fieri was just spotted at a famous Jersey Shore bar over the weekend while on a tour to promote his brand new line of tequila and everyone who got a chance to drink with him had a great story to share this morning at work.

Leggett’s Sand Bar in Manasquan, New Jersey had Guy Fieri serving up shots of his brand new tequila brand and fans from all over the area made their way inside to snap a picture and take a shot with the Mayor of Flavortown.

The bar was completely packed, but by the looks of all of the pictures, it seemed as though everyone had a great time hanging with the legend himself. He also was spotted visiting other bars in the area for signings and meet and greets to promote the brand new Santo Tequila.

I have a feeling this isn’t the last time we’ll be seeing Guy in our area, so make sure to keep an eye out!

