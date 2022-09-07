This Creepy New Jersey Road Is Named The Most Frightening In America

Here in New Jersey. we are used to weird and unwanted things happening on our roadways, but this Garden State road is head and shoulders above the normal roads. it has been named the scariest road in America.

On this road, it's not about the run-of-the-mill traffic and bad driving, and construction. It is more like ghosts, UFOs, and maybe even Satan himself. There have been so many paranormal reports and stories about this road, the Dangerous Roads website has named it the scariest road in America.

As a matter of fact, the website went one step further and named it among the scariest roads in the entire world due to its cult gatherings and ghost sightings.

Fortunately, this North Jersey road is deserted, so if you don't belong there, you should have no reason to be there. According to the report, groups that gather there will "chase you down" if you are spotted.

There are no homes on this road, and there aren't even any other roads that directly connect to it, but supernatural entities and cult members seem to have no trouble navigating it.

So. where is this road? It's actually in West Milford, and it's known as Clinton Road. There are stories circulating that if you go to a certain point and drop a coin onto the ground, the ghost of a boy will appear at night, but frankly, I'll just take their word for it.

Clinton Rd. Is just south of the New Jersey/New York border, and frankly doesn't look like a place I'd want to see in person.

