This ‘SNL’ Sketch Perfectly Captured The Philly Burbs Last Night

NBC's Saturday Night Live ('SNL') once again poked fun at parts of our area last night. And it surely had us laughing.

The sketch which aired during Saturday night's broadcast (May 8), is a parody of the popular HBO show "Mare of Easttown," Kate McKinnon starred as a detective from Delco in the sketchy titled "Murder Durder."

The sketch has everything from Wawa hoagies to Gritty and even the proper pronunciation of Conshohocken. Check it out here:

Of course, the title of the fake show, "Murdur Durder" is genius since it probably translates to murder daughter elsewhere in the world. But if you're from Philly you know it's Murder Daughter.

"My durdur had a baby durdur and they murdured her!" Beck Bennett says in the sketch.

By the end of the sketch, it's revealed that a priest -- played by the show's host Elon Musk -- was actually the murderer.

If you look carefully, you'll see photos of Philly natives Tina Fey, Questlove, and Rocky (Sylvester Stallone) in the police station.

Gritty just walking around in the woods late at night is SO Philly, by the way.

As for the HBO Show, Easttown is technically set in Chester Country. However, the show's creator, Brad Inglesby, grew up in Berwyn so he's said Easttown is a combination of places -- like Coatesville and Drexel Hill.

Kate Winslet, who stars in the HBO show recently told the Philadelphia Inquirer that she understood the importance of nailing the accent.

“I’m an actor who doesn’t like to get things wrong,” she told the paper.

So, yes, the Delco vibe is real these days, y'all.