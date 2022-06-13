This Mercer County, NJ Student Is Competing On American Ninja Warrior TONIGHT

A Mercer County high schooler is going to be competing on a popular competition show tonight on NBC.

American Ninja Warrior is premiering the second episode of its 14th season tonight, and if you tune in you’ll be able to see a Mercer County resident! James Sannella, a sophomore at Lawrence High School will be making his American Ninja Warrior debut tonight on NBC!

If you don’t know about the show, it’s a competition show where athletes from all over the country come together to compete on one of the most difficult obstacle courses ever made.

My most toxic trait is watching this show and thinking I can do it because the athletes make it look so easy.

I know for a fact that I couldn't make it past the first obstacle, but have faith that James will go to the end!

There are multiple obstacles that have athletes make their way to the American Ninja Warrior Wall, which is probably the hardest part of the course.

Contestants have to run up an almost vertical wall at the end of the course that is 14.5 ft tall.

All of the athletes who compete can win a prize up to $1,000,000, although only two people in the history of the 14 seasons have won the total cash prize.

We have faith in James and we think he could be the third athlete to win the million! Tune into American Ninja Warrior tonight, 6/13 at 8 pm, ET on NBC, or stream for free on DirecTV Strem, Hulu Live TV, or sign up for Furbo TV. to support James and watch him represent Mercer County, NJ!

