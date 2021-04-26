Three Wildwood Bars Have Liquor Licenses Suspended for the Summer Over COVID Violations

Three popular bars in Wildwood, all with the same owner, will be dry this summer following a settlement with the State of New Jersey for repeated violations of Gov. Murphy's executive orders over COVID-19.

Attorney General Gurbir Grewal says Shamrock Beef and Ale on Pacific Avenue will stop serving alcohol from May 1st through September 30th under a settlement between the State of NJ ABC and Tommy G’s Shamrock, LLC, the entity that holds that bar’s liquor license.

Two other venues operating under the Tommy’ G’s license at that location, Castaway’s Pirate Bar and Club Amnesia, must also cease serving alcohol that time period.

Grewal's office says the settlement resolves charges stemming from two COVID-19 compliance inspections conducted by the Wildwood Police Department last November and one by the ABC last month which found numerous breaches of COVID-19 executive orders, "including repeated violations of social distancing requirements and the then-10 p.m. curfew on indoor food and drink services."

Authorities say the infractions uncovered during the ABC’s inspection on March 3rd occurred just two days after Shamrock finished serving a 100-day license suspension imposed by the ABC for the bar’s prior COVID-19 violations.

Grewal said in a press release, "the significant suspension we’re announcing today sends a clear message that flouting COVID-19 public health measures will not be tolerated. As the weather warms up, ABC will be keeping a close eye on clubs, bars, and restaurants that attract summer crowds to make certain they’re doing their part to ensure patrons are enjoying themselves safely."

The settlement between the State and Tommy G’s also requires the licensee to terminate its current management team.

James Graziano, Director of the Alcoholic Beverage Control, said, "As a result of its blatant and continued disregard for ABC regulations and the law, Shamrock Beef and Ale has lost the privilege of serving alcohol during the busy summer months. We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, compliance with COVID-19 executive orders is a requirement, not an option. Public safety is paramount to the ABC and we will continue to hold accountable any establishment whose failure to comply threatens the health of its patrons and the public at large."

