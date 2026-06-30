It's summertime and we live in New Jersey. That can only mean one thing. It's time to have the times of our lives at the Jersey Shore. The beach, boardwalk, and bars attract millions of locals and visitors each season.

Three NJ beach bars made the Top 10 Beach Bars in the U.S. list

Three bars in the Garden State just made a new list of the Top 10 Beach Bars in the U.S. I've always said the Jersey Shore is the best, and this is proof. USA Today's 10 Best nominated the very best beach bars from all over the country, and then readers voted to put the top 10 list together.

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Can you guess which 3 made the Top 10 list? I'll give you a hint. One is in Monmouth County, and the other two are in Cape May County.

PigDog Beach & Bar in Wildwood

PigDog Beach & Bar is in Wildwood (Cape May County) is the coolest place. You can sit on the beach, enjoy private cabanas, beach games, access to a water park or the ocean, and the best part...you can bring your dog. It came in at #3.

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Donovan's Reef in Sea Bright

The beach bar in Monmouth County that made the list is Donovan's Reef in Sea Bright. It landed at #5 on the list. It's been open since 1976 and is known for its beautiful ocean views, open-air tiki bars, and decks. There's usually live music playing as you hang out with your friends on the beach. It's open all year long if you're ever missing the ocean during the off-season.

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Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille in Cape May

Harry's Ocean Bar & Grille is an award-winning restaurant in Cape May. It's next to the beautiful Montreal Beach Resort and boasts the only oceanfront rooftop bar in town. You haven't been to Harry's unless you've had one of its famous Orange Crush drinks. They're out of this world. It made #10 on the list.

To see the rest of the list, click here.

25 Smells That Scream Summer At The Jersey Shore You know it's summer when you smell any of these. The list gets oddly specific and kind of weird. Gallery Credit: Buehler