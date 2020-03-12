How coronavirus affects NJ health, business, life: Watch the replay

On Thursday, March 12 at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 presented a live broadcast confronting the worldwide novel coronavirus crisis, and how it affects New Jersey residents. Watch the replay here.

Note: Because of a technical issue, our video stream was interrupted for part of the program. The program resumes a few minutes later. We apologize for the gap in the program.

New Jersey 101.5 Special Projects Director and Morning News Anchor Eric Scott lead the news and digital departments in bringing listeners vital information about New Jersey’s preparedness level in tackling the virus, mitigating fear and dispelling misconceptions.

“As a corridor state and international arrival hub, the challenges of dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak are unique in New Jersey,” Scott said. “Unfortunately, there is a great deal of misinformation being disseminated to the public. Our Town Hall broadcast will help New Jersey residents separate fact from fiction and allow them to make the best decisions for themselves and their families.”

The program’s on-air expert panel featured Dr. Lincoln Miller, infectious disease specialist with RWJBarnabas Health; Ken Kamen, president of Princeton-based Mercadien Asset Management; and a representative from the New Jersey Business and Industry Association.

Representatives of the health and business also joined a special Facebook Live chat on the coronavirus, as New Jersey 101.5 video-simulcast the program. View the Facebook Live event to see their answers to our audience's questions.