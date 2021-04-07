Holland Ridge Farms just announced on Facebook that they will be opening for their 2021 U-Pick Tulip Season on Tuesday (April 13th) with tickets going on sale TOMORROW morning (Thursday, April 8th) at 9am. Yay. I'm so excited. The wait is almost over.

Tickets will be available ONLINE ONLY this season on the farm's official website. You must buy your tickets in advance. They will not be sold onsite. The season typically lasts 2 - 3 weeks, so don't miss out. Get ready to be amazed....there are over a million colorful tulips in bloom.

Two weeks of tickets will be released first, but, the farm promises to release more if possible and the weather cooperates.

Here are some ticket tips from the farm...you'll be able to pick the date you'd like to visit, and then will have a choice of three time slots (9am - 12pm, 12pm - 3pm, or 3pm - 6pm). You must enter on the date and time you pick, in order for the farm to control the crowd (remember, we are still in a pandemic). The farm will be open rain or shine, so you may want to check a weather forecast before buying your tickets, because the tickets are non-refundable. Although, I've been there on cloudy days before and the colors of the tulips stand out even more.

I just love, love, love going to Holland Ridge Farms, and will surely be making several visits. I can't wait to fill my house with tulip bouquets, and surprise my family and friends with them. The farm is a sight like no other. You can pick all the tulips you'd like for $1 per stem...mix and match colors, whatever you'd like. I'll be like a kid in a candy store. Lol.

For more information, COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols, and to buy tickets, starting tomorrow morning (Thursday) click here.

I'm sure you'll love Holland Ridge Farms as much as I do. Located at 86 Rues Road, Cream Ridge, NJ.