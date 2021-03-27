Tom Hanks’ Son Chet Hanks Sparks Backlash After Declaring It’s a ‘White Boy Summer’

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson's son Chet Hanks sparked outrage on social media over his "white boy summer" declaration.

On Friday (March 26), the Shameless actor shared a video on his Instagram account that did not sit well with fans.

“Hey guys, look I just wanted to tap in real quick. I just got this feeling man, that this summer is, it’s about to be a white boy summer,” he told his social media followers. “You know? Take it how you want.”

Chet quickly clarified that he was referring to specific white male artists. “I’m not talking about Trump, NASCAR type white,” he added. “I’m talking about, you know, me, Jon B, Jack Harlow type white boy summer. You know? Let me know if you guys can vibe with that and get ready, cause I am.”

In the video, Hank referenced Megan Thee Stallion's 2019 hit song "Hot Girl Summer" and subsequent viral memes. His take did not sit well with fans who also pointed out his caption for the video.

"Is it bout to be a #WhiteboySummer or am I trippin'???? Tag a REAL vanilla king #Respectfully 😂😂😂," he wrote.

Watch the video, below.

Hours later, he posted an Instagram Story video when he made the reference once again. "Yessir, white boy summer in full effect," he said before promoting his upcoming project for aspiring actors.

So, who is Chet Hanks and what does he do? The 30-year-old is an actor and fitness enthusiast who has an impressive following on social media. His first acting role was in the 2007 Bratz movie as Dexter and he later appeared as an extra in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. Chet has since appeared in shows like Empire, Shameless, Curb Your Enthusiasm and NCIS: New Orleans.

