Who Has Actually Won the Most Oscars?
As the 2021 Academy Awards (April 25) come to a close, Frances McDormand and Anthony Hopkins take home the awards for Best Actress and Best Actor, respectively. It's an impressive feat for an actor at any point in their career. But who has actually won the most Oscars for acting? Here's a hint: It's not Tom Hanks or Meryl Streep!
You might be surprised to learn that the actor with the most Oscar wins is actually Katharine Hepburn. She received the prestigious award four times — first in 1933 for Morning Glory, then again for Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968) and On Golden Pond (1981).
Even with her four acting category wins, Hepburn's title as the most-awarded Oscar winning actress has some competition.
McDormand won her third Oscar at the 93rd Academy Awards for her lead role in Chloé Zhao’s Nomadland. The last time she won was in 2018 for Three Billboards Outside of Ebbings, Missouri. She first received the award for Fargo in 1997.