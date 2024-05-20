Congratulations, you're expecting! Now comes the exciting, yet daunting task of naming your baby.

And it shouldn't be taken lightly! Aside from having the baby itself, naming your child is one of the most important decisions you'll ever make in your life. Make it a good one!

Choosing the right name for you baby Getty Images loading...

Get our free mobile app

Depending on your approach to naming your child, you might be curious which names are the most popular at the time. Maybe you like the top-trending names enough to bestow one upon your bundle of joy. Or maybe you want to be more unique and avoid the popular names.

According to the Social Security Administration, 3.58 million babies were born in the U.S. in 2023, which is down from 2022's 3.66 million babies born in the country. Does it surprise you that fewer people are having babies these days?

What are the Top Trending Baby Names in New Jersey?

74951778 Getty Images loading...

The top trending baby names for both boys and girls are reigning champions from last year's statistics.

In New Jersey, the top trending baby name for boys in 2023 was Liam, the same as 2022. The top trending baby name for girls in 2023 was Olivia, which was also the same case in 2022.

Top Boy Names in New Jersey 2023

Liam Noah Lucas

Top Girl Names in New Jersey 2023

Olivia Emma Mia

There seems to be a reemergence of old-timey classic names. Other trending names nationwide include Elijah, Sophia, Theodore, Isabella, Henry, Evelyn, and Amelia, just to name a few.

Safe to say we can expect a bunch of these names to remain popular this year and next year in New Jersey too.

9 Items You Should Never Put in Your Recycle Bin in Pennsylvania Don't even think about putting these items in your recycling bin in Pennsylvania. Gallery Credit: Austyn