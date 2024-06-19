If you’re having a baby or planning to have one in New Jersey right now, you want to make sure your baby’s name isn’t basic, right? We always see those long lists of baby names that are the most popular in each state and it gives good insight on what’s trendy at the moment.

A New map was just released on the top baby names across the country, but not just any names. It’s baby names that are Disney-themed.

READ MORE: NJ Woman Travels To Disney World Just To Pass A Kidney Stone

We all know those adults who are a little too obsessed with Disney World and Mickey Mouse, but honestly, can you blame them? It’s the most magical place on earth after all.

Plus, Disney princesses have some of the most magical names ever, so it’s only fitting that a lot of girl moms may go down this route when picking out the perfect name for their little ones.

The New York Post released a map of the most common Disney-themed baby names across the country and the results are a little shocking!

What is The Top Disney-Inspired Baby Name in New Jersey in 2024?

According to this map, Ariel, as in The Little Mermaid, is the top Disney-inspired name in New Jersey. I’ve met 2 Ariels’ in my life, so I would go out on a limb to say that this map is pretty accurate.

When taking a look at this map, it seems as though Ariel is the most amongst most of the 50 states when it comes to Disney-inspired baby names as well. Someone needs to tell the Disney adults there are other princess names out there!

Illegal Names You Can't Name Your Baby in New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna