Have you visited the top destination in New Jersey?

If you're from New Jersey, my guess is yes, you have.

World Population Review is reporting that Expedia checked out travel numbers like how many hotel rooms were booked near towns and attractions, as well as the amount of searches for each area and attraction and put together a list of the Top Places to Visit by State 2024.

I don't think the top spot for New Jersey will shock anyone.

I've been to this popular NJ destination thousands of times...I go every chance I get...and I never get sick of it.

Have you figured out where I'm talking about?

It's the beloved Jersey Shore.

Being a Jersey Girl, born, raised, and still living in New Jersey, I absolutely love the Jersey Shore. There's so much to town, so many towns to visit, each with a unique vibe.

The article says, "New Jersey's most popular attraction is Boardwalk Hall. Boardwalk Hall is Atlantic City's premier entertainment venue, home to big names in music, sports, and politics. It became a U.S. National Historic Landmark in 1987 and holds up to 14,000 concert-goers. New Jersey's most popular destination is the Jersey Shore. The Jersey Shore stretches from Sandy Hook to Cape May with miles of beaches and boardwalks lined with games, rides, restaurants, and shops for the whole family. There are also casinos and plenty of nightlife too.

If you haven't been to the Jersey Shore, it's a must for this summer. You won't be disappointed. There's something for everyone.

To check out the rest of the list, click here, and you can put some of these places on your bucket list.

