To be named the best Italian restaurant in the area is a big deal. People are very passionate (and picky) about the Italian food they eat, no matter what their heritage is. If the meatballs taste like the ones your Nonna used to make, or the sauce (or is it gravy?) looks and smells just like what was on the pasta on your Sunday dinner table, you want more. Italian food is comfort food, and Bucks County has spoken out about its favorite spot to get it.

READ MORE: Iron Hill Brewery reopening 4 PA locations

Abruzzi Ristorante via Facebook Abruzzi Ristorante via Facebook loading...

Abruzzi Ristorante has been named best Italian restaurant in Bucks County

The restaurant that does Italian food right and was voted the Best in Bucks County by Bucks Happening is Abruzzi Ristorante on Wood Lane in Langhorne. Congratulations.

Get our free mobile app

Abruzzi Ristorante via Facebook Abruzzi Ristorante via Facebook loading...

Abruzzi Ristorante is known for its bread bowls

All of your Italian favorites are on the menu. There are new twists on the classics, and, of course, pizza (2nd place). Their bread bowls have everyone in the area salivating. Take a look at the one below. Oh my gosh, I want this one right now.

READ MORE: Zaxbys first PA location just opened in Bucks County

Abruzzi Ristorante via Facebook Abruzzi Ristorante via Facebook loading...

The restaurant posted its excitement about being crowned the Best of Bucks on Facebook. Take a look below.

The post reads in part, "DRUMROLL PLEASE. We are extremely pleased to announce that we are the WINNERS of BEST in BUCKS for the Italian restaurant category. We could not have done this without YOU! You guys showed up in full force and voted! And for that we can't THANK YOU ENOUGH!"

Being voted Best Italian Restaurant in Bucks County is quite an accomplishment since the restaurant only opened last spring (May 2025). It's where Poppy's Pizzeria used to be. It's quickly become a local favorite.

Abruzzi Ristorante is located at 1259 Wood Lane in Langhorne, PA. The phone number is (215) 752-2005.

America's Most Popular Pizza Toppings According to Casino.com , these are the most popular pizza toppings in America. Here's the methodology, "The average monthly Google trends data was gathered for 15 of the most popular pizza toppings in America on a state-by-state basis. This allowed us to reveal the most popular toppings in each state." Gallery Credit: Kyle Matthews