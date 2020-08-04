South Jersey has received multiple watches and warnings of tornado activity as Tropical Storm Isaias impacts our area. This funnel cloud was spotted in Marmora Tuesday morning.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Video posted to Twitter by SoJO follower David Krishna shows a tornado crossing Tuckahoe Road as the viewers scramble to get to safety. The footage they managed to film is pretty incredible. The funnel cloud is wide and tapers down as is appears to approach the ground just beyond what looks like farmland.

Tornado Watch in Effect for South Jersey Until 4 p.m.

David's Twitter says he's in meteorology, and he's clearly out storm chasing today!

FYI, at the time we're publishing this footage, the National Weather Service has not confirmed if a tornado did indeed touch down in Marmora. We'll provide more details as they become available..

If you've safely obtained video or photos of severe weather in your area as Tropical Storm Isaias passes over, post in the comments below.

SOURCES: dkrish_13/Twitter