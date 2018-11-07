Toys R Us Popping Up Again But, In a New Way

I've got good news and bad news. The good news: Toys R Us will be popping up again just in time for the holidays. The bad news: it won't be in New Jersey. USA Today says it's going to be renamed Geoffrey's Toy Box and will be in 600 Krogar owned grocery stores across the US, none of which are in NJ. It'll be like a little pop up shop, with a mix of about 35 toys. I think it's a great idea. It's very convenient. While you're at the grocery store, you could do some holiday shopping too. Any hope that it will eventually be in NJ? The company says it's still exploring other retailers to house the new pop up shop. Cross your fingers NJ.