Geoffrey’s back! Toys “R” Us officially reopens in these 2 NJ malls
Last month, we filled you in on how Toys “R” Us partnered with Macy's and will be opening up inside the department store anytime between now and October.
Well, that day has come and two Toys “R” Us stores have officially opened inside New Jersey Macy's stores.
To give you the back story, the company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed, and sold, all locations in 2018.
WHP Global purchased the brand and partnered with Macy's last year making this huge announcement.
If you shop in Macy's, you may have seen a section of the store with a Toys “R” Us pop-up but that was just a sample.
Six New Jersey locations and one Pennsylvania location will have its doors open just in time for the 2022 holiday season.
As of August 8, Macy’s inside the Brunswick Square Mall in East Brunswick and the Macys inside Newport Centre Mall in Jersey City have officially opened their Toys “R” Us stores.
According to the company’s announcement, the stores will have “hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments."
And what’s a Toys “R” Us store without a life-size statue of Geoffrey the Giraffe waiting for a photo op with you and your family?
Macy's says they will be hosting events with activities for the whole family and giveaways from brands like LEGO and Barbie inside all of the Toys “R” Us locations starting October 15 through October 23.
The other four New Jersey stores are still labeled “coming soon”, but you can expect to shop for some toys at:
The Willowbrook Mall Macys
Cherry Hill Mall Macys
Bridgewater Commons Macys
Garden State Plaza Macys
