Kanye West Calls Travis Scott and Others Sperm Donors, Disses Pete Davidson for Tattoos Pete Got of Ye’s Kids’ Names

Kanye West has gone off on arguably his most extensive Instagram-posting spree yet, mentioning Travis Scott, Pete Davidson and many others in a negative light.

Last night (Sept. 1), Kanye shared a number of Instagram posts, all of which have since-been deleted. There were so many that it has become difficult to retrospectively parse through what has survived via screenshots.

Apparently, the Grammy Award-winning rapper-producer was upset that his children are attending Sierra Canyon, a school in California, instead of his own Donda Academy school. In one IG post, he complained that he doesn't have a say in where his kids go to school.

Based on what people are reacting to on social media, there was a post in which Kanye labeled Travis Scott, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson his "fellow cum donors." He was referencing them in relation to each of them having children with members of the Kardashian family.

The second photo in Ye's IG post was a screenshot of Google search results for "cum donors."

In another post, he mentioned Kim Kardashian's now-ex-boyfriend Pete Davidson. "Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit."

While Pete and Kim were together, a photo surfaced that showed a tattoo that the comedian had gotten appearing to be in reference to Kim and her kids she had with Kanye. The tat listed the first initial of Kim and each of the children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Following their breakup, Pete reportedly began seeking trauma therapy due to Kanye's online harassment.

Another one of Kanye's posts that is generating a lot of responses is one in which he mocks the celebration of Kwanzaa. It was in response to him wanting his children to attend his Donda school instead of the private school Sierra Canyon, located in Chatsworth, Calif.

"They teach Black kids Kwanzaa at Sierra Canyon," he began. "What the fuck is Kwanzaa and who made that bullshit up? Everyone lives in LA for the check anyway so no one really cares about their children being indoctrinated."

He captioned the post: "Let's see if I can get blocked by Mark again," referring to Marc Zuckerberg, cofounder Facebook and its parent company, Meta Platforms, which owns Instagram.

Kanye then challenged anyone to stop him from taking control of his businesses and his family life. The hip-hop producer said that he is "a man of God" and he won’t stop until he has say so on how to take care of his children.

"Come and get me[,] I’m a man of God," he wrote. "The fathers job is to be the bad guy some times So Trevor Noah come speak on my family so I can be the bad guy."

"Today is about control," he continued. "MY KIDS YZY ADI YZY GAP It’s up on all 3 of these issues At the same time Cause it’s all the same mentally that makes these people feel they can keep getting away with things."

Finally, on Friday morning (Sept. 2), Kanye posted a message explaining why he went on an Instagram-posting tirade in which he blasted Gap, Adidas and even his ex-wife Kim on the photo and video-sharing platform.

"Here is the through line," Ye began his missive. "Gap having meetings about me without me Adidas releases old shoes and coloring my shoes like I’m dead[.] Me not having a say on where my children go to school."

He continued: "Call me whatever names you want If you don’t understand why I will not back down on my businesses my brands and my children then you’re the ones who are crazy."

Kanye West is clearly on a mission.

