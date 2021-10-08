Looking for some fall fun? Come one, come all. The Trenton Elks are hosting a Fall Festival and the entire community is invited.

The festivities are happening Saturday, October 16th from 8am - 3pm at the Elks Lodge #105, 42 Decou Avenue in Ewing Township, and it sounds like a great time.

Bring your family and friends. There will be lots of activities for children, a big classic car show, live music, food, raffles, a rummage sale, a Tricky Tray with awesome prizes, food, drinks...lots of fun...oh and maybe you'll be the lucky winner of the 50/50.

All of the proceeds will go to further fund the Trenton Elks' many charities.

Don't know who The Elks are? The group was founded in 1868. The Elks are the premier patriotic and charitable organization in the US. Charities they support include Homeless Veterans Special Needs Children and Education.

Head to the Fall Festival and help this group help others in our community.

The rain date is Sunday, October 17th, same location.

Don't miss the fun.

LOOK: See the iconic cars that debuted the year you were born