C'mon, admit it, part of the fun of going to any Trenton Thunder game is the grub.

I love chowing down on some Chickie's & Pete's Crabfries while cheering on the boys.

There will be new food options at the Trenton Thunder Ballpark in 2025

I'm excited to fill you in on some new treats that are coming to the ballpark for the 2025 season.

Don't worry, there will be returning favorites too.

Rita's Italian Ice of Ewing is the newest stand at the ballpark.

Yum. Some cool, refreshing Rita's is the perfect treat to beat the summer heat this season.

Have you tried the new, limited edition, Kool Aid Sharkleberry Fin ice yet?

It's delicious.

It's a mix of orange, strawberry, and banana ice and it just hits the spot.

You'll be able to enjoy Italian Ice, Ice Blenders, Gelati Blenders, Frozen Coffee, and Frozen Lemonade.

This is a great addition to the ballpark.

Other new treats include Deep Fried S'mores, Deep Fried Nutella, and Pig Toast.

If you're trying to figure out what Pig Toast is, it's "a savory and sweet sensation featuring pork roll, egg, and cheese on French toast."

Is your mouth watering? Mine is.

You can find Pig Toast exclusively at Case's Pork Roll Paradise Stand.

If you're taking in a game from the Suite Level there are several new menu items including Penne Vodka, Nacho Supreme, and an Empanada Sampler.

You'll love this, Surfside Vodka Drinks, Stateside Vodka Sodas, Fiddlehead IPA, Old Heights Brewing, Strongbow Cider, and Beach Bums will be available at the ballpark this season as well.

Returning favorites include Chickie's & Pete's famous Crabfries, Colbie's Southern Kissed Chicken Stand, and The Raccoon Saloon.

I've got more great news.

Prices on fan favorite treats are the same as last season, as the Trenton Thunder is committed to making a night at the ballpark affordable for everyone.

To check out the list of the food promos at the ballpark like Kids Under 12 Eat Free and $1 Hot Dog Nights, click here.

The Trenton Thunder season kicks off Wednesday, June 4, 7pm.

There will be an Opening Day Celebration with a rally towel giveaway.

Good luck this season, Trenton Thunder.

