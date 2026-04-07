This could be the start of something big. Mercer Me is reporting that Mercer County officials just approved a lease transfer for the Trenton Thunder stadium to a new ownership group. The purpose of this move is to hopefully gain minor league affiliation for the team once again.

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Trenton Thunder has been sold and the stadium lease has been transferred

The move had already been approved by the Mercer County Board of Commissioners. The vote by the Mercer County Park Commission on April 1st at a special meeting sealed the deal. The rest of the team's lease was transferred to DBH Trenton LLC.

READ MORE: LOOK INSIDE: Trenton Thunder stadium to debut new Victory Lounge

Diamond Baseball Holdings operates almost 50 minor league teams across the country

The stadium lease transfer also means the sale of the team to DBH Trenton LLC as well. DBH stands for Diamond Baseball Holdings, which is "a rapidly expanding organization that owns and operates close to 50 minor league teams across the country."

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Mercer County hopes the Trenton Thunder will be affiliated with the MLB again

The Park Commission Executive Director, Joseph Pizza, said with this move comes the hope of becoming MLB affiliated again, like when the Trenton Thunder first came to town. The team was the Double-A affiliate of the New York Yankees. Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter even rehabbed in Trenton with the Thunder.

READ MORE: Trenton Thunder stadium getting major upgrades

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“This change in ownership is really setting us up to be in the best position to become affiliated with a major league team again,” Pizza said. “This is what all the work we’ve been doing is about.”

Trenton Thunder lost its New York Yankees affiliation in 2020

The Trenton Thunder lost its affiliation back in 2020 when Major League Baseball did an overhaul of its minor leagues. So, what happens now? Your Trenton Thunder will still play in the MLB Draft League for now while trying to gain affiliated status again.

For more information on this major change, click here.

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