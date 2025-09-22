94.5 PST is inviting you to join us and pals at Trenton Thunder for a safe, family night of Trick or Treating and more inside the Trenton Thunder ballpark. It's all presented by FastSigns of Lawrenceville, NJ.

When Is the Trick or Treat Event With the Trenton Thunder?

This evening of safe, family fun goes down Thursday, October 23 from 4:30 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.

Attendees will be able to trick or treat for candy in the Suite Level and concourse level. How cool is that?

READ MORE: Sick of Orange? Try These 35 Exciting Pumpkin Colors in 2025

Plus, they’ll be showing a Halloween movie on the video board, concessions are available for purchase and more for this night of family fun.

How Can I Register for the Trick or Treat Event with the Trenton Thunder?

Tickets are required for the event, but they’re FREE (thanks to the Grand Slam We Care Foundation). Advanced registration is happening right now and slots are going fast.

So click here to get your tickets. Be sure to RSVP for the total amount in your party. And make note of your arrival time as that’s the time when you’re permitted to enter the ballpark. Click here to learn more.

Trenton Thunder Ballpark is located at 1 Thunder Road in Trenton, NJ.

Get our free mobile app

94.5 PST’s street team will be there too, so be sure to stop by on your way in to the stadium and say hi!

Last year's event was super popular, so register today to make sure you and your family are able to enjoy this incredible event.