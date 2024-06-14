Mercer County Farmers Market Named Best In The State

Something that a lot of people may not realize is that farmers' markets aren’t exactly as popular in other parts of the country as they are in New Jersey. A list was just made of the best farmer’s markets in different parts of the country, and a few Mercer County farmer's markets have been named the best in the entire state!

The greatest part of being able to drive down the road and experience these markets is that they always have the freshest foods and produce around for such an amazing price.

Get our free mobile app

According to Trip Advisor, there are a lot of farmers' markets in the New Jersey area that are worthy of amazing ratings. I personally always love finding different reviews on sites such as Trip Advisor or Yelp because you're getting true and honest ratings from current and former customers. You alwaysknow exactly what you're going to get out of a busienss after seeing reviews online.

The Trenton Farmers Market Is The Top Rated Farmers Market in New Jersey

Google Earth Google Earth loading...

According to ratings on Trip Advisor, the Trentoon Darmers Market is ranked as number one under Traveler Favorites for farmers markets in New Jersey.

If you are native to Mercer County, New Jersey, you know just how amazing this farmers market truly is. It's personally one of my favorite places to go during the summertime and you can always get the most fresh produce.

The Trenton Farmers Market has 4.5 stars out of 5 on Trip Advisor and is open Wednesday to Saturday from 9 am to 6 pm and Sunday from 9 am to 3 pm.

Look Inside The "Hippy Hut" in Mercer County, NJ This has to be one of the coolest Airbnbs in all of Mercer County, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Gianna