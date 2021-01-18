Trump Administration Prepares Paperwork to Pardon Lil Wayne – Report

It looks like Lil Wayne's endorsement of President Trump is going to pay off in the end.

Amid a report that emerged in early January that Weezy is being considered to be pardoned by Trump in one of his final acts in office, more news has surfaced that states actual plans are being put in place for No. 45 to pardon the New Orleans rapper. On Monday (Jan. 18), Bloomberg revealed the White House staff has prepared documents to pardon Wayne, according to anonymous sources within the Trump camp.

The pardon would likely be in regards to Wayne's recent guilty plea for a federal firearm charge in December of 2020. He is facing 10 years in prison and is slated to be sentenced next month. However, a presidential pardon would mean he would be exonerated. The charge stemmed from a December of 2019 incident in which Wayne was stopped at the Miami Airport by police who discovered a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun loaded with six rounds of ammunition, personal use amounts of cocaine, ecstasy and oxycodone in the rapper's bag. He was charged with possession of a firearm in November of 2020.

A month before Wayne was officially charged, and a week before the presidential election in November of last year, Wayne endorsed Trump on social media following a meeting with the POTUS. "Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership," he captioned a photo of the two on Twitter. "He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done."

President Trump returned the kind words a couple days later, praising the rapper. "[Lil Wayne] wanted a meeting," Trump said during an interview. "He's a really nice guy. Really an activist in a very positive way. And he asked for a meeting and we had the meeting. And, as you saw, the meeting went very well."

There have also been reports that Kodak Black may be on the long list of people to be pardoned when Trump makes his official announcements on Tuesday (Jan. 19).