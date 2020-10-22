Trump and Biden Face Off in Final Presidential Debate: Celebrities and Viewers React

Celebrities shared their reactions to the final 2020 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and candidate Joe Biden.

Trump and Biden faced off Thursday (October 22) during the final presidential debate of 2020, which aired on October 22 at 9 PM ET. The event was moderated by NBC's White House correspondent Kristen Welker. Unlike previous debates, the opponent's microphones were turned off while the other person spoke.

The debate was originally meant to serve as the third debate between Trump and Biden following the scrapped October 15 debate, which was canceled due to COVID-19 health and safety concerns from the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates. Originally, the CPD was in talks of setting up a virtual debate due to Trump's positive coronavirus diagnosis, but Trump declined to participate.

"The muted mics are dope ... he’s never had to actually let someone speak before," Sarah Silverman tweeted.

"Trump reminds America that he got a COVID treatment no one else can have," Jon Favreau wrote.

"Stop talking and whining and release your Tax Returns," Mark Ruffalo told Trump. "We all have to deal with the IRS. SHOW US!"

"BRING IN THE FLY!!!" Ben Schwartz joked, referencing the fly that landed on Vice President Mike Pence's head during the vice presidential debate.

See more reactions from celebrities and viewers, below.