Twenty One Pilots Announce 2021 ‘Takeover Tour’ Dates With Multi-Night Stops
Twenty One Pilots are giving their fans a variety of concert performance options on their upcoming 2021 "Takeover Tour," playing multi-night shows in select cities and performing in venues ranging from clubs to arenas.
In total, there are six U.S. cities on this run - Denver, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Columbus and Atlanta - with each city playing host to multiple nights of shows, all at different venues. You can check the full itinerary below.
Twenty One Pilots’ Josh Dun commented, “Wow. We’re playing shows again. I couldn’t visualize taking another break like we did before Trench, but then we were forced to. Live shows coming back is something I think we’ve all really been waiting for, and we can’t wait to see you again soon.”
These new dates come as the band is touring in support of their latest effort, Scaled and Icy, which is currently available in streaming platforms here and in physical form via the band's website. The album just hit No. 3 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart upon release.
Registration for first access to tickets is open now via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform and will run through 8PM ET / 5PM PT on Saturday, June 19th. For complete details and ticket availability for Twenty One Pilots’ “Takeøver Tour,” visit the tour section of the band's website. See all the venues and stops listed below.
Twenty One Pilots 2021/2022 Takeøver Tour Dates
Sept. 21 - Denver, Colo. @ Bluebird Theater
Sept. 22 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre
Sept. 23 - Denver, Colo. @ The Mission Ballroom
Sept. 25 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Sept. 28 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Troubadour
Sept. 29 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Wiltern
Sept. 30 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Greek Theatre
Oct. 02 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum
Oct. 12 - Chicago, Ill. @ Bottom Lounge
Oct. 13 - Chicago, Ill. @ House of Blues
Oct. 14 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Oct. 16 - Chicago, Ill. @ United Center
Oct. 18 - Boston, Mass. @ Paradise Rock Club
Oct. 19 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues
Oct, 20 - Boston, Mass. @ Agganis Arena
Oct, 23 - Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
Oct. 29 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Oct. 30 - Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
Nov. 02 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Center Stage
Nov. 03 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle
Nov. 04 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Coca-Cola Roxy
Nov, 06 - Atlanta, Ga. @ State Farm Arena
June 21 - London, UK @ The Camden Assembly
June 22 - London, UK @ O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire
June 23 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
June 25 - London, UK @ The SSE Arena Wembley