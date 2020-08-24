Two Of The Country’s Best College Radio Stations Are In NJ

The Princeton Review just released their ranking of the Best College Radio Stations in the country, and my alma mater joined one other New Jersey to make the Top Twenty!

The University of South Florida topped the list, and coming in at Number Two is the legendary station at Emerson College in Boston. Five schools in New York claim spots between third and eleventh, and coming in at Number Twelve is the iconic WSOU out of Seton Hall University.

A few spots later, landing at the Eighteenth best is WMCX. The four years I spent at Monmouth University were really highlighted by the time I spent at The X. I met some of my best friends, made incredible memories, and really developed my passion for radio. If you'd like to listen to something truly embarrassing, check out the demo that I used when I graduated and was trying to get a job. I can't believe I ever made it anywhere in this industry based on that.

Steve from the Free Beer & Hot Wings Show, Pete Lepore from Attic Alternative, and plenty of others here at the Hawk and at other local stations got our starts at WMCX, and we're all proud to have been a part of it.

Professor Aaron Furgason is lucky enough to have ties to two of those Top Twenty stations; he graduated from Emerson College, and is the Faculty Advisor for WMCX.

Congrats to WMCX for making the list, congrats to all my other alums who have gone on to great things, and best of luck to the current and future staff of The X!

